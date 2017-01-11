ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) opposed the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, when the government laid it before the house on Tuesday.

The amendment ordinance seeks a lifetime ban on public office holders who benefit under the plea bargain or voluntary return deals.

The government on last Saturday amended the controversial provisions of the plea bargain and voluntary return in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, through a promulgation of an ordinance.

The amendment disqualifies those public office holders who resort to the plea bargain or voluntary return deal with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the law.

Soon after Law Minister Zahid Hamid laid the ordinance before the house, Opposition Leader in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan said that the imposition of a lifetime ban was against the spirit of justice and accountability. “I want to put forward the protest of my party colleague Senator Taj Haider that the imposition of the lifetime ban was a violation of the constitution and this had also been endorsed by former chairman Senate and PPP lawmaker Farooq H Naek,” he said. He said that there should be appropriate punishments for the beneficiaries of the plea bargain and the voluntary return.

Ahsan deplored that the government promulgated the ordinance on January 7 despite the fact that the house was summoned on January 5. He said that the government should have introduced a bill in the parliament instead of bringing an ordinance.

The ordinance was, however, introduced as a bill, which was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice for further consideration.

The proposed law curtails the powers of the NAB chairman to enter into any bargain with those found guilty of corruption, making it mandatory to get court’s approval for any such deals.