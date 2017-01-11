SADIQABAD-A PTI leader claimed that a grand alliance, being formed against corruption, will not disappoint the nation.

Talking to media, PTI tehsil general secretary Wazir Ahmed Gull said that the nation wants to get rid of corruption at all cost under the leadership of Imran Khan. “We cannot get rid of inflation and unemployment until the core issues being faced by the country including corruption and funds embezzlement are addressed,” he stressed. He said that the PTI will never let the public down in its struggle against corruption mafia.

FAILURE TO ADDRESS PUBLIC WOES FLAYED

The government has failed to address the public problems as it is more interested in introducing costly mega projects instead of providing basic necessities of life to the public.

People’s Youth Organisation district president Khawar Bajwah said.

He said that the PPP workers are united under the enthusiastic leadership of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He praised the decision taken by Asif Ali Zardari to contest by-election for the National Assembly. He pledged to make Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal successful in the by-elections.

He said that PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is working hard to strengthen the party network in the area, adding his struggle will prove to be a milestone in the party’s success in the next general elections.