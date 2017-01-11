SIALKOT-Sialkot International Airport Limited has opened new vistas of economic development and brought a boom in the industrial sector, its Chairman Malik Ashraf said.

He said that it would also help in doubling the annual export from Sialkot from existing exports US $ 2 billion, thus catering to the need of the Pakistan’s first ever Golden Export Triangle comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

He said that the airport has also ensured easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international business routs, foreign destinations and trade markets leaving very positive impact on economic growth and human development.

The early completion of Shehbazpur Bridge over River Chenab would also reduce the distance between Gujrat to Sialkot international airport only to 10 minutes and connect the airport to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as well.

He said that the SIAL management was also planning to establish an international standard five star hotel. In the first phase, it will establish a four-star hotel at Sialkot airport for facilitating the foreigners, he said.

The project of Sialkot international airport is moving ahead successfully towards the goal success and excellence. He said that SIAL management would also establish an exhibition hall/ display centre for facilitating the exporters and enabling them to hold the international exhibitions of their export products to lure the foreigners. Sialkot Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar pledged that all the problems of Sialkot airport would be resolved on top priority.

PM VISIT NEXT WEEK: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will visit Narowal next week. Deputy Commissioner Rafqat Ali Niswana said that prime minister will distribute special health cards to Narowal-based 84,000 deserving people under Prime Minister’s Health Programme.