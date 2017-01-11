GUJRANWALA:- Two students of Intermediate got injured after unidentified men threw a cracker used in fireworks display in a school here on Tuesday. According to police sources, the cracker was thrown in a private school Hashmat Memorial situated in limits Wahandu police. It exploded after the students grabbed it. The injured girls Javeria and Moneeba were shifted to civil hospital. Fear and panic gripped the students after the blast while the police have launched a probe into the incident.