ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz said that we are working eagerly day and night to improve the education standards and schools located in Rural and urban areas of Islamabad.

While addressing on the occasion of distributing School buses for Islamabad schools, she further said that we are passionately working for the upgrading of IT departments and laboratories of the schools located in Rural and Urban areas of Islamabad.

We are fulfilling all the facilities and necessities required for a school. She said that after the upgrading the Govt schools, there will be no discrimination among the private and government schools of Islamabad.

She said that around 200 buses are coming for school children, while PM Nawaz on next day approved the application of providing school buses to children. She said that Govt will provide all facilities possible for us, to improve the education standards and travelling facilities for children.