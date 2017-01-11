QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri clarified on Tuesday that demography of the areas while developing Gwadar and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not be allowed to change.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, Zehri said Gwadar was part of Balochistan and any decision about it rests with provincial government. He added that rights of Gwadar inhabitants would be ensured at every cost.

The Chinese authorities have to explicitly realised ground realities that the real owner of Gwadar are its people, said Zehri, adding he had raised his stance in meetings with Beijing authorities.

About his Beijing visit for JCC meeting, the chief minister said he held meetings with Chinese companies for enlisting major big projects of Balochistan in CPEC while agreements of several projects including Quetta Mass Transit Train were signed.

Shedding light on law and order situation, Zehri said whatever happened in Balochistan after 2002 was clear to masses but the circumstances would not be allowed to repeat.