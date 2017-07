SARGODHA: At least three death convicts who were involved in the killing of three members of same family.

The three convicted killers shot dead Aslam Shahid, Muqadas bibi, and Kulsoom after they resisted against a robbery bid in Bhalwal in February 2008. The Anti-Terrorism Court awarded death sentences to the executed killers in 2010.

The three convicted killers Yaqoob, Ghulam Rasool, and Imran were hanged in District Jail Sargodha today.