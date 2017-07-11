BAHAWALPUR - The death toll of Ahmedpur Sharqia oil tanker inferno has risen to 219 as another patient admitted to burn unit of Nishtar Hospital Multan had succumbed to his injuries.

Hospital sources told APP on Monday that a large number of people suffered severe burn wounds in oil tanker inferno which took place on National Highway in village Ramazan Joia, some eight kilometers off Ahmedpur Sharqia town, one day before Eid-ul-Fitr.

They said a 27-year-old Abdul Malik who received severe burn wounds in parts of his body has succumbed to injuries at Nishtar Hospital."Medical staff made hectic efforts to treat and heal wounds of Abdul Malik but he could not survive," they said.