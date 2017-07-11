ISLAMABAD - Military’s top brass on Monday reviewed geo-strategic security environment with focus on evolving situation in Middle East, Afghanistan and its implications on Pakistan.

Corps commanders’ conference, chaired by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reiterated to continue supporting and enabling national efforts to play a positive role in line with the Pakistan's national interests.

According to ISPR, issues relating to progress of Operation Raddul Fasaad, military to military engagement with Afghanistan for better border management, internal security situation of the country including preparations for flood relief operations if required and force development plan were also discussed.

In a related development, the Pakistan Army in retaliation to Indian unprovoked firing, destroyed two Indian checkposts and killed four troops, said the ISPR.

Indian Army resorted to the unprovoked firing at the Line of Control between Pakistan and India in which five innocent people, including four women, were martyred and four others including three girls were injured on Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary, when Indian border troops opened unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rawlakot sector.

"Pakistan Army befittingly responded on July 9, causing substantial losses to men and material. Two Indian army posts have been destroyed and four Indian soldiers killed," said the ISPR.



Our Staff Reporter