ISLAMABAD - PPP Chief Bialwal Bhutto Zardari on Monday asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign ‘before conviction’ in the Panama leaks scandal.

In a statement issued after the Joint Investigation Team submitted its report over the Panama leaks case to the Supreme Court, Bilawal – who landed in Islamabad earlier in the day – said there was no other option for the PM “but to resign before he is formally convicted by the Supreme Court.”

Bilawal said that the time for taking correct political decisions was short and advised Nawaz Sharif to quit immediately.

“Decision delayed is not a problem avoided; it is a crisis invited”, he said.

The PPP leader said the JIT had confirmed a vast and inexplicable gap between known sources of income and the wealth accumulated by the Sharif family.

“The PPP believes that the JIT report submitted before the Supreme Court starkly concluding that the Prime Minister has failed to justify assets and the means of income is a stinging indictment after which Nawaz Sharif has totally lost moral and political authority to continue in office and must therefore resign,” he said.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), however, termed the JIT report a ‘garbage’ and ‘lacked substance.’

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N rejects JIT’s final report adding the party’s lawyers were analysing the report to “expose the contradictions in this report in front of the Supreme Court.”

The JIT recommendations include filing a reference against Prime Minister Sharif and his sons - Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz. The report found disparities between the wealth and known source of income of the respondents. The JIT’s 256-page report was submitted in the Supreme Court two months after the team was formed to investigate the case.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the two honourable judges of the initially formed 5-member bench of the SC had already pronounced guilty verdict against the Prime Minister.

“The remaining three honourable judges called for further investigations through a JIT,” he added.

The PPP, Bilawal said, also rejects the notion that the current situation posed any threat to the democratic system.

“Demanding the Prime Minister to resign as a result of serious questions of propriety of conduct having been established beyond doubt does not pose any threat to the system. If anything, it indicates that the system has the strength and resilience to demand and withstand change of guard in accordance with democratic traditions and principles,” he maintained.