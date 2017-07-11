ISLAMABAD - The by-election victories for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Karachi and Hunza-Nagar have revived hopes for the party’s comeback in the next general elections.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was in Islamabad on Monday, told his party leaders that the victories would moblise the activists as they prepare for the general elections.

Bilawal asked the PPP leaders, who called on him here, that they needed to focus on Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to improve the party’s standing in the country.In 2013, the PPP won only eight seats in the Punjab Assembly out of 371, prompting the commentators to reduce it to a “pressure group” instead of a national party.

In the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the party only has six seats.

The party was nowhere in the contest in the Local Governments polls held in Islamabad and the provinces last year except Sindh. In the 2013 polls too, the party was confined to Sindh.

Since the 2013 polls, the party has been struggling for revival as Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tried to fill the vacuum. On July 9, however, the PPP received good news from Karachi and Hunza-Nagar as their candidates won the by-elections.

PPP’s Saeed Ghani won the PS-114 seat for the Sindh Assembly, while Javed Hussain won the by-election for the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

Bilawal said that the PPP was making recovery in Punjab where the “annoyed workers” did not vote in the 2013 polls.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Bokhari, while speaking to The Nation said that the by-election victories had proven that the party was still a force across the country.

“Some elements had tried to give an impression that the PPP was a thing of the past. These victories have proved them wrong. We will also win the 2018 polls,” he said. Bohkari said that the party was working hard in the Punjab province in a bid to get its share in the next general polls.

“We do not claim to sweep polls in Punjab but we will get our share. We are focusing on Punjab,” he added. PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari earlier said that the result of the by-elections in Karachi and in Gilgit-Baltistan should open the eyes of those who day in and day out have been writing obituaries of the party.

“The results demonstrate that in the eyes of the voters it is the PPP which can bring about change in their lives for the better,” he said. Homework and team work has won, Zardari said, and asked the PPP workers to demonstrate the same level of unity for more electoral victories in the months ahead.

PPP leader Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the party was emerging strong after the victory in by-elections.

“This is just a beginning. The PPP will return to power in the next polls. We are gaining momentum,” he told The Nation.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Zhao Lijian, acting Ambassador of China called on PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik.

The Chinese envoy Lijian was also accompanied by First Secretary Mei Jing.

In their meeting, Malik and the Chinese Ambassador discussed ongoing regional situation and reinforced commitment from both sides of long and strong friendship, said a statement released by the Senator’s office.

Senator Malik assured that people of Pakistan would continue to support the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We are aware of the hostile elements and their malicious aims to sabotage the CPEC through concocted and fake propaganda and posing threats, but both the countries are committed towards the completion of the CPEC,” he said.

Rehman Malik said that the Pak-China friendship was always highly valued by Pakistan and its people.

Senator Malik said that the PPP always felt proud being architect of Pak-China friendship and would leave no stone unturned in cementing it further. He said that China would always find Pakistan and its people by its side.

Senator Malik also conveyed the best wishes of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the Chinese leadership and its people.

The Chinese Ambassador said that China highly valued the efforts of the PPP in establishing and enhancing Pak-China friendship.

“PPP either in government or not has always played a key role in strengthening relations between both the countries,” he added.

