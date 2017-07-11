The Supreme Court directed the government to register a case against Zafar Hijazi, the chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, for tampering with Sharif business records.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said the FIA report found him pressurising the staff and passing illegal orders. The judge said the SECP chief was found threatening, pressing and telling the staff that he would send them to Gilgit or to jail. He (the SECP chairman) committed perjury in his statement before the court that the record was not tampered. The bench, comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Ejaz Afzal, decided to take perjury issue at later stage.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said deliberate efforts were made to obstruct the justice. “He (Zafar Hijazi) lied to the court. However, the court in its order mentioned that none of their observations will influence the proceeding against the SECP chairman in the trial court.”