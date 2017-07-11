China Construction Third Engineering Bureau has won a 41billion rubble (about 2.6billion RMB) to reconstruct Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport and making it largest of Pakistan.

According to People's Daily newspaper, Chinese firm got the contract to construct, engineer and procure the airport.

The report further stated that airport will not only be made largest but also improved.

It is largest project acquired by Third Engineering Bureau overseas which is another major development in One Belt, One Road porject, Chinese newspaper mentioned.

It is not the first time that the Third Engineering Bureau has won a bid in Pakistan. Major projects, including the Karachi-Lahore Expressway between Sukker and Multan, Arfa Software Technology Park, and The Centaurus Hotel, are all projects of the Bureau.