GUJRANWALA - PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday said that the Nawaz government seems to have lost the patience to face Panama Leaks, which is evident from the behaviour of its ministers.

"The press conference by four key federal ministers reflects the rulers have realised the fact that days of the government are numbered," Kaira declared while talking to the media persons here on Monday. The PPP stalwart pointed out that it is the government and not the JIT responsibility to bring the Qatri prince to the court.

Qamar Zaman Kaira had come to the city to condole the sad demise of PPP Gujranwala general secretary Sheikh Iqbal. He suggested that Nawaz family should face the trial with courage and must not create hurdles in the way of justice. "All the ways to Saudi Arabia have now been closed for the ruling," Kaira claimed, adding that the court should not only punish the rulers but also recover the plundered wealth from their offshore accounts.

Regretting over the PML-N leaders maligning of the JIT, the PPP leader expressed his astonishment, saying that the ruling party had distributed sweets across the country the Supreme Court announced formation of the JIT. "It is paradoxical that the rulers are now criticizing and pressurizing the JIT, which showed that the PML-N government intends to undermine the JIT through different tactics, very much in view of the party's history of attacking the institutions," Kaira blasted, adding that the law will take its course and the rulers should read writing on the wall.

DOZENS HELD IN CRACKDOWN

The police have claimed to have arrest dozens of criminals during a search operation carried out on Monday.

According to police, various teams were set up and deployed at different points besides carrying out a search operation in different localities. During checking, the police arrested nine suspicious persons and 13 proclaimed offenders. The police also recovered 13 pistols, 1.5kg heroin and 15 litre liquor from them.

City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan informed that a vigorous crackdown has been launched to check movement of criminals and create sense of security among the citizens.

He said that the crackdown will continue and nobody will be allowed to disturb peace in the society.

Our staff reporter