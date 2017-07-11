LAHORE - The District administration and Irrigation Department continued operation against encroachments and illegally constructed structures alongside the River Ravi near Shahdara More in regard with flood arrangements in monsoon season.

Teams of Ravi Town, Irrigation, Police and district administration led by Assistant Commissioner City Abdullah Khurram Niazi participated in encroachment removal operation on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner office spokesman, district administration following previous years strategy, took preventive measures in Monsoon season and made flood related arrangements with the coordination of other allied concerned departments.

Police personal were also deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Several shops and houses were also demolished. Deputy Commissioner

Sumair Ahmed Syed said that District Administration would continue its operation until complete removal of encroachment from river Ravi bed.





APP