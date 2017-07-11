LAHORE - The District administration and Irrigation Department continued operation against encroachments and illegally constructed structures alongside the River Ravi near Shahdara More  in regard with flood arrangements in monsoon season.

Teams of Ravi Town, Irrigation, Police and district administration  led by Assistant Commissioner City Abdullah Khurram Niazi participated  in encroachment removal operation on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner office spokesman, district  administration following previous years strategy, took preventive  measures in Monsoon season and made flood related arrangements with  the coordination of other allied concerned departments.

Police personal were also deployed to avoid any untoward incident. Several shops and houses were also demolished. Deputy Commissioner

Sumair Ahmed Syed said that District Administration would continue its operation until complete removal of encroachment from river Ravi bed.


   

APP

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-Jul-2017 here.