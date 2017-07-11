Islamabad Bhara Kau police on Tuesday arrested a drug pusher who used to sell narcotics in guise of fruit seller and recovered 1.10 kilogram heroin, 20 bore pistol and ammunition from him, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, a team of Bahra Kau police headed by SP Zuabir Ahmed Sheikh including Sub-Inspector Aashiq Hussain raided near ‘Satra Meel’ and nabbed drug pusher Faisal s/o Muhammad Talib resident of Muhammadi Chowk Jhelum.

Police team recovered 1.10 kilogram heroin and 30 bore pistol from him.

Meanwhile, ASI Sohail Ashraf from Shalimar police arrested Azram alias Aju and recovered four wine bottles from him. Sub-Inspector Anees Akbar from Sihala police arrested Majid Ali for having 30 bore pistol while ASI Muhammad Sharif from Bahra Kau police arrested Bilal and recovered stolen items from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.