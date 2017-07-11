An illegal oil agency situated in a village near Vehari was set on fire during petrol filling in two oil tankers yesterday.

The fire completely burnt down the oil agency and oil tankers and also engulfed nearby houses.

The agency is situated some 20 kilometers away from Vehari but rescue teams reached the site on time and brought the fire under control.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Moreover, a case was lodged against the driver and conductor of the oil tanker and owner of the illegal oil agency.