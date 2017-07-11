Four people including a couple died while two others were injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

Police said that a Donai-bound passenger jeep coming from Bisham skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Donai Road in Bisham.

Three women and a minor girl among four people died in the accident while a youth, Muhammad Saraf driving the vehicle, was critically injured and rushed to Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital, Swat.

Police said that the incident took place due to failure of brakes.

A case has been registered against the culprits and investigation is underway.