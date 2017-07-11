The apex court directed the Joint Investigation Team to name the person and the institution responsible for leaking the photo of PM’s son, Hussain Nawaz while appearing before the JIT, and said the government may form a commission to look into the matter.

The image relates to the JIT proceedings conducted on May 28.

Justice Ejaz Afzal, heading a three-judge bench, asked the attorney general of Pakistan that the federation may itself decide about the constitution of commission to initiate inquiry and proceed in accordance with law as “the matter does not fall within the SC’s jurisdiction”.

It also demanded the transcripts of tirade of PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry, Asif Kirmani and Saad Rafique against the JIT.

Moreover, the court directed the government to provide security to the investigators and their supporting staff who worked for preparation of the report. No action will be taken against them without its approval, the bench added.