Islamabad - The ruling party and the government yesterday ‘rejected’ the joint investigation team report on Sharif family’s offshore properties and announced to challenge the probe body’s findings in the Supreme Court.

Appearing in a press conference, four ruling party bigwigs called the report a ‘trash’ and said it has been prepared in line with PTI chief Imran Khan’s agenda.

They said there was nothing new and nothing in the report can be verified or be admissible as evidence. They said the defence will use all legal options.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the report was a compilation of political accusations against the government.

The prime minister’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz also issued a strongly-worded statement on behalf of the PML-N.

She tweeted: “JIT report REJECTED. Every contradiction will not only be contested but decimated in SC. NOT a penny of public exchequer involved: PMLN.”

“This report is a political statement which reads like an Imran-nama,” said Ahsan Iqbal, pointing out that the report focused on the Sharif family’s personal businesses rather than mismanagement or corruption while holding public office.

“If you review this report, it has no logical argument neither has it quoted authentic sources or material but is based on things that have no authenticity before the law. Therefore, we are rejecting this report, terming it rubbish,” he said.

“We not only condemn this report but will completely expose and unveil its contradictions and falsification, Iqbal added. “We will demolish this report [as] it holds no value at all.”

Barrister Zafarullah Khan also said: “It is not a JIT report; it’s rather a PTI report.”

“Four out of the six members of the JIT had no prior experience in handling legal investigations,” he added, attempting to undermine its credibility.

He also resorted to personal attacks against individual members of the JIT, accusing them of being anti PML-N. He further accused the JIT of witness tampering and attempting to twist the investigation to suit its ends.

“We hope the Supreme Court bench will send this report into the trash bin, where it rightfully belongs,” he concluded.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said nothing in the report can be verified or be admissible as evidence as it is based on information provided by sources.

“The JIT report has relied heavily on the statements of [PPP’s ex interior minister] Rehman Malik. I think taking his name is enough to reveal the plot behind it [JIT report],” said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

“We will destroy every allegation raised in the report one by one,” Asif said.

Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the party had previously expressed its reservations regarding the attitude of the JIT, saying the government had “expected” the JIT to submit something similar.

“There are so many contradictions in this report that anybody who reads it objectively will understand its true purpose,” he said.