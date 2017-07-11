Higher Education Commission has planned to establish around one hundred and fifty affiliated community colleges in each district across the country to produce skilled human resource, reported Radio Pakistan.

Official sources say it t is part of the government's plan to expand the number of higher educational institutions in the country under the HEC Vision 2025.

The officials said over thirty-five billion rupees have been allocated for this purpose in the current fiscal year.

Fifteen new research universities will also be established across the country.