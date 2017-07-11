Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated his demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the wake of JIT’s findings.

“I would say that their resignation alone is not sufficient. Adiala Jail is their home now,” Imran said while speaking to media persons at Bani Gala on Tuesday.

“After failing to buy the loyalty of JIT’s members, PML-N has started calling their report an international conspiracy.

“JIT’s report has reestablished that Ishaq Dar is a money launder and therefore, he should be the first to step down.”

Imran Khan said that the entire PML-N family has been caught lying and cheating. “We will soon file a reference against Shahbaz Sharif in the court,” he said.

The PTI chief also lashed out at the PML-N’s ministers for defending the ruling Sharif family accused of money laundering.

He further said that the whole nation must thank the JIT’s members for their courageous work.