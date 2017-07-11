LAHORE: The key leaders of Difa-i-Pakistan Council have said that Israeli along with Indian army is committing genocide of Kashmiris.

Indian army are using chemical weapons and Kashmiris are afraid of them The criminal silence of countries and institutions advocating human rights on this tyranny of Indian Army is disappointing. Terrorism against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and Syed Salahuddin are based on Indian propaganda.

The joint statement was given by Difa-i-Pakistan Council chairman Maulana Samiul Haq, Professor Abdur Rehman Makki, Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, Liaquat Baloch, Ajmal Khan Wazir, Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, Maulana Ameer Hamza, Qari Muhammd Yaqoob Sheikh, Hafiz Abdul Gaffar Ropari and Saeed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari.

In the beginning, they were using pullet guns but later on they started using chemical weapons.

The leaders exhorted the Pakistan government to raise their voice against Indian army’s of using chemical weapons. Kashmiris should be provided huge support