KARACHI: It has been revealed in a recent inquiry of jailbreak by two high profile militants of Lashkar-i-Jhangvi that those militants were running the affairs of central prison “Karachi” by imposing their will on staff and by pressurizing them to follow their instructions.

Sources told that in the investigation into the escape of militants of Lashkar e Jhangvi militants, it has been revealed that there were some “incidents of intentional and systematic coercion” towards jail authorities on part of prisoners.

Shaikh Muhammad Ilias Mumtaz Firaun and Muhammad Ahmad alias Munna were arrested four years ago for killing more than 60 people including several police officials workers of a political and shia community members , have been run away from judicial complex inside the Karachi prison last month. The prisoners were taking part in the jail affairs as court clerks helpers and assisting in locking and unlocking the wards. The superintendent and senior jail authorities have totally abdicated their responsibility with regard to this matter.

“High-profile prisoners can go to the court complex without judicial summons, they can do what they like, it is complete negligence that has led to the situation, on June13, two prisoners went to the court complex, cut the bars of the courtroom and escaped”

According to the report of CTD Shaikh Mumtaz was arrested in 2013 and was challenged in several cases, another LJ militant, Hafiz Qasim Rasheed threatened jail officials, witnesses and police officers while his cases were pending in courts for past many years.

It was informed by Additional IG CTD Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi that the CTD’s report regarding jailbreak by two prisoners was submitted to the chief minister and the provincial minister for prisons and it was for the first time that DIG prisons was suspended. According to the CTD chief, the investigation of jailbreak case is carry on and CTD has been succeeded in getting physical remand of three jail staffers for interrogation.