Leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said Tuesday they would contest the findings of the JIT report in the Supreme Court, reported Waqt News.

Flanked by fellow PML-N party members Saad Rafique and Barrister Zafarullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said they JIT report was not the final judgment.

“The JIT report is not final. There are significant gaps in the report, as much as we have seen it. Our legal team is working on it,” he added.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), set up by the Supreme Court to investigate corruption allegations that surfaced following the Panama Papers leak, spent two months looking into the family's wealth and gave its finding to the court on Monday.

In their report, which has been leaked to media, the team alleges Sharif's family accumulated wealth far above its earnings, and says his children, including heir-apparent Maryam Sharif, signed falsified documents designed to mask the truth.