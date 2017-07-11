ABIDJAN: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz stated today Pakistan will continue to work towards peace, progress and prosperity for the Muslim Ummah.

Aziz said while addressing the 44th session of the OIC foreign ministers at Abidjan, Ivory Coast, that Pakistan would continue to morally, diplomatically and politically aid all those being subjected to atrocities in Indian held Kashmir.

Aziz added that he specifically hated the use of pellet guns by Indian armed forces which deliberately damaged the eyes of the Kashmiri youth during deliberate violation ceasefire along Line of Control.

It was the responsibility of the international community to address peace on unresolved political issues like Palestine and Kashmir. He further added.

The Pakistani delegate also expressed appreciation to the OIC contact group for it support to the people of Indian held Kashmir.

Ministers and senior officials of Niger, Saudia Arabia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia also attended the meeting.