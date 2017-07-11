LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Monday expressed pleasure over Supreme Court’s order regarding statements of PML-N’s ministers and coverage of the matter on media.

The bar demanded strict punishment to those who were criticising joint investigation team and judges of the Supreme Court. In its statement, LHCBA Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn said that the bar put ban on entrance of the reporters of ‘Jang group’ at its premises and fully endorsed the notices issued by the SC.

The lawyers’ leaders said that they were united and would continue their struggle for the supremacy of the law and would not allow anyone to attack the SC.

Separately, the civil society activists demanded a suo moto action by chief justice of Pakistan against PML-N ministers and leaders for allegedly using threatening language against the Supreme Court and other state institutions.

Civil Society Network Pakistan’ s President Abdullah Malik took out a rally at GPO Chowk and raised slogans against those who criticized the JIT or threatened the SC judges. He lauded the role of JIT members.

Representatives of the civil society and lawyers community both asked the CJP to take notice of “anti judiciary statements” given by PML-N’s ministers. The SCBA Secretary Aftab Ahmed Bajwa said that federal ministers were trying to make judicial proceedings controversial .The lawyers said a case should also be registered against Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abassi and Khawaja Asif. They also said that the language and attitude of the PML-N leaders was defamatory and Immoral.

“We show our full solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and JIT members who carried out their due role and responsibilities with full devotion, commitment and passion,” said the lawyers. They said every citizen of Pakistan want elimination of corruption from the society and want rule of law and supremacy of constitution.

OUR STAFF REPORTER