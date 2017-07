A child maid was allegedly tortured to death by his employee in Lahore, his sister said on Tuesday, reported Waqt News.

Family of Akhtar Ali, 16, said the boy and his sister were allegedly assaulted by their employers that led to Ali’s death.

Media reports identify the accused as Shah Jahan, a Punjab based lawmaker, and his daughter.

“They used to torture us with rods,” said the boy’s sister. “There are torture marks on my body.”