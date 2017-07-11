LONDON: Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Laureate along with her father Ziauddin Yousafzai will celebrate her 20th birthday tomorrow in Middle East with the refugee girls belonging to conflict areas.

She will assure them of her support and pledge to play a vital role for women rights.

Malala will also visit Africa and Latin America areas to talk about empowerment with the girls residing in those countries. She had been fighting for the right of girls to education in Swat too before she was shot in the head by the Taliban.