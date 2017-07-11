SHIKARPUR - A man allegedly strangled an eight-year-old boy, brother of his lover, to death, in order to delay the engagement of his lover to another man, in the limits of Lakhi Gate Police Station here the other day.

According to SHO Imdad Chandio, an eight-year-old boy, Jawad Ahmed Bhutto, son of Mujahid Bhutto, resident of Mehmoodabad Karachi, had come to his native town Shikarpur along with his parents on Eidul Fitr.

Jawad had disappeared on the first of this month, prompting his father to lodge a complaint with police. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Shah Mohammad Bhutto, 22, paramour of Tania Bhutto, besides Ishfaque Ahmed Bhutto, and Sabir Hussain Bhutto, residents of Bhutta Mohalla, over suspicion.

During investigation, Shah Mohammad Bhutto confessed that he wanted to marry Tania Bhutto, but her parents did not agree to their union, and instead engaged Tania to another man, Suleman Bhutto. “Hence, I took the boy, Tania’s brother, with me on a motorcycle to Sukkur and strangled him to death. Later I threw his body in Indus River so that Tania’s engagement could be delayed,” Shah confessed.

“Shah also admitted that after strangulating the boy to death, he informed Tania, his beloved, about the death of her brother and kept his shirt with him as a proof,” SHO informed.

Police have recovered the shirt and motorcycle from Shah’s possession.

According to reports, love affair between Shah and Tania had developed some one-and-a-half year ago on Facebook, a popular social website.

Police registered a case against Shah Muhammad Bhutto, Ishfaque, Sabir Bhutto, and two unidentified persons at Lakhi Gate police station, on the complaint of Mujahid Bhutto, father of the deceased boy.

According to police, it was difficult to find body of the boy form Indus River after the passage of eight days.

Further investigation process is underway.

APCA protest registration of ‘fake cases’

All Pakistan Clerks Association [APCA] Shikarpur, Unit Municipal Committee, held a protest demonstration here on Monday against what they called registration of fake cases against 10 municipal committee (MC) employees.

Participants of the rally, led by Agha Babar Pathan, MC Unit president, and District President Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Asif Jamali, Syed Rasheed Shah, Zulfikar Mari, Raheel Memon and others, marched through several routes and gathered at Shikarpur Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, APCA leaders strongly condemned the registration of fake cases by Asim Siddiqui, brother of Councilor Wasim Siddiqui, against MC employees, terming it a cowardly act.

They demanded the high-ups take notice of the issue, warning that otherwise they would shut down the pumping stations.

Shafique Shaikh, Mujahid Langah, CMO Mujeeb Durrani, Engineer Javeed Bhayo, taxation officer Javed Anwar Abbasi and others also participated in the rally.



