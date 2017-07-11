MULTAN, A man, Khalid, committed suicide after honour killing his wife and daughter.

Police officers state that the suspect’s wife, Sadaf, and married daughter, Tayyaba, were employees at a private company. His daughter was living with her parents after a dispute with her husband. Khalid suspected that his daughter had an illegal relation with a stranger.

On Monday night, a domestic dispute occurred during which he shot the two women, before also shooting himself. Investigation officers say that Khalid’s elder sons were absent during this tragic episode. The investigation into the matter is still taking place.



Over 500 women are killed all over Pakistan in the name of ‘honour’ each year. This is often at the hands of family members, who believe that their family’s ‘honour’ is at stake if females in the house are participating/ accused of participating in an elopement, fraternization with men, or anything of the sort that infringes conservative Islamic values. Killers often escape punishment by rallying support and forgiveness from family members.

The new law declares that such criminals may be forgiven by relatives to escape a death sentence, but they will still have to face a mandatory life sentence.