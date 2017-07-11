ISLAMABAD - Joint Investigation Team (JIT) presented the fourth and final report on Monday. and all the documents were placed in two boxes named ‘Evidence’ and were seen being shoved to the court premises over a trolley.

Maryam Nawaz shared the picture of the trolley used to whisk the boxes on micro-blogging website with her interesting remark.

She said: “Those who alleged that Sharif family did not submit any evidence, should witness the trolley full of evidences of Sharif family’s business dating back to 1960.”

NNI