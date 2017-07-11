ISLAMABAD: Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, Religious Affairs Minister followed members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious affairs in protest walkout in an attempt to rein in the bureaucracy of the Ministry of Religious Affairs against his own ministry’s officials. The walkout was a rare display of Parliamentary unity and was held against the decision taken of allotment of a quota for new Hajj operators, in a committee meeting held on Monday at religious affairs ministry.

There were details about lunchboxes and other facilities, Mr. Kareem called it ‘nice’. “We all want to know the efforts made by the competitors of Hajj operators” , he sustained. The committee members , Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar , Shagufta Jumani and Ali Mohammad Khan well prepared and presented the details, contrary to the officials of ministry officials.The committee has rejected the list of 29 new Hajj operators in meeting on July 3. PMLN’s Abdul Ghaffar Dogar said.“Firstly, we had requested the Ministry of Religious Affairs to reframe the private Hajj quota and keeping in view the needs and requirements of small provinces- KPK, Balochaistan and AJK. He added

He said,”It is in my knowledge that the bureaucracy misled the top leadership of the country and an improper summary was forwarded to PM that was totally contrary and against the decisions of committee”.

According to the decision of Supreme Court the Hajj private sector was limited to 40pc for 71,684 pilgrims while committee had suggested 10pc-7168 less. No new applicant would be given a quota of more than 50 pilgrims each. The quota of 7168 pilgrims has been distributed among 29 new applicants by ministry officials.

Ali Mohammad Khan said,“you people left our recommendations in the file and issued the approval letter to 29 new operators of your choice, we should walk out of the meeting, I say” and the religious affairs minister and all MNA’s left the room”