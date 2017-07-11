BAKA KHEL: Today the second phase of return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) of North Waziristan Agency (NWA) from Afghanistan has resumed.

In-charge TDP Camp at Baka Khel near Bannu, Shah Daraz said, “More than 80 families comprising over 500 people have returned to the camp and about 100 families reach the camp on Tuesday.”

“They had gone to Afghanistan after the launch of operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorists in North Waziristan Agency in 2014,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has facilitated the return of 4.1 million registered Afghan Refugees from Pakistan since 2002.

Pakistan has been hosting almost 1.6 million registered Afghan refugees – the largest refugee population globally, a report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

The UN agency report also revealed that approximately, 60,000 children are born to Afghan refugees every year in Pakistan.