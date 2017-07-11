A mother and her daughter were killed reportedly in name of ‘honour’ in Badami Bagh area of Lahore, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the murderer who was brother of mother flew the scene after attack.

The neighbors told media that this family had domestic issues and used to fight with one another.

Police have reached the site and forensic evidences are being collected as search operation for the killer is underway.

According to the official documents, 326 cases of honour killings were reported in 2014, of which 153 are still under investigation, while challan in 173 cases were sent to the relevant courts.

The documents said that conviction could be recorded in 52 cases only. In 320 such cases registered in 2015, conviction was recorded in only 35.

Surprisingly, still 104 cases are under investigation. Similarly, 355 cases were registered in the 2016 out of which 242 are still under investigation, while challan in 113 cases were sent to the courts.

Conviction was recorded in 28 cases only, according to official documents available with this correspondent. As per data, increase in the number of such cases has been recorded as compared to 2014 and 2015.

According to the statistics available with the Punjab police, the number of honour killing cases recorded in the province from 2011 to 2016 was 256, 184, 275, 312, 242, and 248 respectively.