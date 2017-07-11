ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Monday protested against the non-implementation of its recommendations.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNA Hafiz Abdul Kareem to discuss the award of quota to haj tour operators and current status of arrangements for haj, 2017 both in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The committee in its last meeting recommended rejecting the list of 29 new companies, which was approved by the federal cabinet in the policy formulation committee, and had asked the ministry to reframe the policy to distribute the quota of private haj scheme keeping in view the small provinces like KP, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in mind.

It recommended a formula in this regard to the ministry. It was decided that the ministry would implement and report to the committee in its next meeting of 10th July, 2017 but the Ministry of Religious Affairs repeated the same old list, which disappointed the members.

The members expressed displeasure and walked out having protested against the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for non-implementation on the recommendations of the standing committee. The meeting was attended by Malik Abdul Ghafar Dogar, Bhawan Das, Kiran Imran Dar, Shagufta Jumani, Ramesh Lal, Ali Muhammad Khan, Lal Chand Malhi, Molvi Agha Muhammad, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub, and Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony besides senior officers from the ministry.

Our Staff Reporter