ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court yesterday indicted Senator Nehal Hashmi in a contempt of court case for ridiculing the judiciary and asked the attorney general for Pakistan to prosecute him.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan framed charges against Nehal Hashmi in a contempt of court case for his speech, threatening the institutions of dire consequences.

Nehal Hashmi, however, pleaded not guilty, saying he would file his statement.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu notice over Nehal Hashmi’s speech at a public gathering in which he had hurdled threats at those interrogating the premier and his family in the Panama Papers case.

Nehal Hashmi, addressing PML-N workers in Karachi at a Youm-e-Takbeer event on May 31, had threatened the prime minister's unidentified ‘enemies’ and JIT members.

“You are investigating the PM’s son,” roared Hashmi. You will not be spared, you are in service now, but remember you will retire tomorrow,” Hashmi said, without identifying who he was referring to. “Those investigating us must know we will observe your day of judgment,” he stated further.

Soon after the video emerged, he was stripped off his party membership and was also forced to resign from his Senate seat.

Taking notice of the issue, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to him on June 1 over his controversial remarks.

The court, while framing the charge against Nehal Hashmi on Monday, ruled: “By way of the aforesaid speech, you threatened the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, their families, their children and members of JIT as well as their families and children. Your above-mentioned act tends to scandilse the court and to bring the authority of the court into hatred, ridicule and disrespect. You thereby obstructed, interfered with and prejudiced the process of law and due course of proceedings of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. By doing so, you have committed contempt of court of the Supreme Court of Pakistan within the meaning of Article 204(2) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (Ordinance V of 2003) Punishable under Section 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, which is cognizable by this court,” says the charge-sheet with the ruling that Nehal Hashmi be tried on the above charge.

Earlier, during the proceedings, Hashmat Habib submitted before the court that he had filed his reply in the show-cause notice, saying his client had not made any contempt and had not mentioned the name of any judge.

The court, however, ruled that at this stage it was framing a charge against the contemnor and opportunity would be given to the learned counsel to defend his client. “We are not sending your client to jail, but are just framing a charge. You will be given ample opportunity to defend your client,” Justice Ijazul Ahsen told Hashmat Habib.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until July 20.