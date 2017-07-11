ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): The newsletter of the Embassy of Pakistan at Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, has showcased the bilateral activities between the two countries. Oman is the home of to Pakistan’s 5th largest community worldwide (currently 271, 143) which remitted US$819 million in financial year 2016, earning first place in per capita terms, said a message received here on Tuesday.

The newsletter highlighted the role of the organizations originated from Pakistan including PIA, Shaheen Air, Air Blue, NESPAK, DESCON, HBL(6 branches), branch each of Beaconhouse and City School and American Lycetuff (10 branches) and Pak-Oman Investment Company and seven community schools. It also showed the acitivities of Pakistan Day celebrations and the country’s engagement with the Omani Government, civil society and media.

The community of Oman is united and celebrates a diverse presence of 3000 and 2000 Pakistanis with Christian and Hindus faiths respectively. The Embassy of Pakistan constituted a think tank of selected Pakistanis since August 2016, Community Volunteers Group to assist in events, and a Young Achievers Forum to project soft-power.

The newsletter also showcased the efforts of both the countries in strengthening bilateral ties, promoting peace and friendship as means to prosperity between the two countries. The Embassy is connected with both the public and private media to create awareness on Pakistan’s relations with Oman.