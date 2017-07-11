The SC bench also took a strict stance against a national newspaper for publishing a story “contradicting actual JIT proceedings over the past 60 days”.

A contempt of court notice was issued against the publisher, printer, editor and reporter who filed the story entitled “Panama JIT ‘doesn’t find PM guilty,’ but his sons”. The court directed them to file their statement why they should not be tried under Article 204 and Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.

Another reporter in the courtroom informed the jury that he had not filed the story but Ahmed Noorani, who was not present in the court, did so. At this, Justice Azmat Saeed said: “We know you Mr Sohail.”Justice Ejaz said that how Noorani dared call a sitting judge on landline. “This constitutes outright contempt.” The judge also questioned how certain documents reached the PM House and then leaked to the media. The case is adjourned until July 17.