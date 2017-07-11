ISLAMABAD:- Following the latest developments in the Panamagate implementation case, opposition parties have decided to further tighten the noose against the ruling PML-N and made contacts to devise a joint strategy against the government. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi made telephonic contacts with the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq separately. All the three leaders agreed to convene a special session of the NA to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country.–Agencies