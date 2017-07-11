ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s candidate was elected as independent chairperson of the Council of Food and Agriculture Organisation for the term 2017-2019, the foreign ministry said on Monday. The election was held in Rome on July 7.

Khalid Mehboob, nominated by Pakistan, was one of the six candidates along with Albania, Bosnia, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Indonesia. Mehboob won the election by an impressive margin by securing 64 votes. The closest runner up received 32 votes.

The successful candidate brings a vast experience of over 54 years encompassing both private sector and the FAO.

He has been serving as adviser/alternate permanent representative of Pakistan to the FAO, World Food Program and the International Fund for Agricultural Development from 2010 to date.

At present Mehboob is chairman of the FAO Finance Committee, 2015-2017. “This successful election is an acknowledgment of Pakistan’s role and contribution to the FAO,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.



Our Staff Reporter