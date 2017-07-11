Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said Pakistan will reiterate its five ambitions for family planning 2020 during upcoming summit in London, Radio Pakistan reported Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, she said government will ensure access of citizens to information and services of a standardized family planning.

She said all the provincial ministers, participating in the summit, will also promise to supervise their respective provinces for achievement of aims and objectives of the family planning.

The minister further said after devolution the provincial governments have made significant and necessary measures to take forward the population programme.