ISLAMABAD - Demanding to place the entire Sharif family on the ECL, Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had left with no other option but to resign.

Soon after the report of JIT was made public, the PTI chief addressed a press conference at his residence to ask Prime Minister Sharif to immediately step down. Now it is a matter of time to see when Prime Minister Sharif will leave the PM House, he said.

“I would say their entire family needs to be put on the ECL. Corruption worth billions (of rupees) they have siphoned off; they have laundered money and then submitted forged documents in the Supreme Court. Instead, they are putting blame on us for a conspiracy. Now this nation will find out exactly how much they have looted over the last 30 years”, Khan said. He said that this was only the “tip of the iceberg” and further investigations would show how much they have laundered money abroad.

Khan held that Sharif has no moral standing left; next Monday is too far away.

“With what face he will lead the nation?” he questioned. He also demanded that Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif should also resign as he was also an accused in Hudaiyibia Papers Mill case.

“He (Nawaz) lied on the floor of the assembly. It has been made clear that Maryam Nawaz was the owner of those flats; they submitted forged papers in the Supreme Court and then they say they won’t accept SC decision. This is what these ministers are saying.”

The PTI chief alleged the institutions and ministers being run on tax money are being used to save Sharif family’s corruption. These ‘stooges’ are also accomplices in the crime, he added.

He was of the view that the way N-League behaved on Monday vindicated their stance that it was extremely difficult to carry out this investigation against Nawaz Sharif on an issue that was global. He alleged that there were multiple attempts made to obstruct justice.

“They misused the institutions to save their own corruption. They hit at my family; they scared our workers who were from not very well-to-do backgrounds. They blackmailed and coerced and finished credibility of our institutions to save their own corruption.”

He said the SECP chairman was found covering up Chaudhry Sugar Mills money laundering... one of the biggest crimes. “Money laundering is an even bigger crime than corruption as it leads to a shortage of dollars which sends us greater into the debt trap. It increases poverty and inflation; the poor are affected the worst,” he said.

Khan lamented that the government tried to blackmail them in the assembly as well. “They are rightfully named as the Godfathers; they blackmail and coerce and have been doing so for 30 years,” he alleged.

The PTI head said owner of the Jang and Geo Group Mir Shakeel Ur Rehman has been brought to this point as well where contempt notices have been issued to him.

He said Jang group was saving a criminal through printing stories to discredit and make JIT controversial. “Mir Shkeel had full hand in obstruction of justice,” he said and questioned was this the freedom of expression?

Khan commended PTI workers who went to jails and all the people who stepped out with the PTI for the cause. “This is the beginning of Naya Pakistan where the law is equal for all and the powerful are held accountable under the law. In Naya Pakistan, the Supreme Court will leave no one. When a JIT investigates, the Supreme Court will rule without fear of this mafia.”

He also commended the entire investigation team and the Supreme Court for their bravery. He said Sharif has turned out to be the chairman of some company in Dubai as well. He has been declared a criminal of this country so what morality he has to sit in the Prime Minister’s House anymore. He thanked the lawyer community who had been part of the struggle to bring rule of law in Pakistan for all. Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif, who initiated a 10 billion rupees’ defamation case against him, should be ashamed of himself coming from a family corrupt to the core.

Responding to a question, the PTI chief said that there was no need to run a street movement for the PTI rather it would go ahead with street celebrations after the report. Replying to another query, he said the NAB would investigate the reference against the prime minister and his family independently under the supervision of Supreme Court.