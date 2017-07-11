Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif today with reference to JIT report.

According to media reports younger brother of the premier reached Islamabad from Lahore.

Both discussed the repercussions and findings of JIT.

Earlier, Prime Minister met Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar to discuss the same issue.

The premier also huddled up with top leadership of Pakistan Muslim Leagu-Nawaz (PML-N) and discussed different points of argument in the report.

Prime Minister’s legal team briefed him about the report as he directed the team to prepare the response which will be filed in Supreme Court.

Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Railway Minister Saad Rafique, Minister of Petroleum Khaqan Abbasi and Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal were present in the meeting.