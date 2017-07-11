ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Khursheed Shah, held a meeting in his chambers with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi today.

The meeting was also attended by PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari, and PPP’s Rubina Khalid.

According to sources, the two parties discussed the situation which arose after Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted the report in the Supreme Court. The opposition parties will soon request to discuss the JIT’s report in a Joint Session of Parliament. The prime minister’s resignation, sources added, will also be deliberated.

In its last probe report into the Sharif family’s assets, the JIT held that the prime minister and his three children — Hasan, Hussain, and Maryam — have accumulated wealth which exceeds their own known sources of income.

The date of the next hearing of the case is July 17.

PTI and PPP have called on the prime minister’s resignation, despite the government’s rejection of the report, and vow to challenge it ‘point by point’ in the Supreme Court next week. Nevertheless, senior government officials stated on Monday evening that the topic of resignation has not even come into question.

Qureshi addressed the media after the meeting and said that the purpose of calling the joint session is to remind the premier of the promise he made on the assembly’s floor- to step down if held guilty of corruption.

The PTI leader was satisfied with the JIT report, and said that the party is on the same page with PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM).