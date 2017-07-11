Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is translating the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report in Urdu.

PTI senior leader Dr. Arif Alvi tweeted that his party is translating the report into Urdu for knowledge of common people of Pakistan.

PTI is translating JIT report in Urdu for the knowledge of the masses in Pak. PTI did the same when it published SC Panama verdict in Urdu https://t.co/b0eJHfZK3o — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 11, 2017





PTI did same with final verdict of Supreme Court in Panama Leaks case.

The final report of JIT was submitted in Supreme Court yesterday. The report has really jolted Sharif family.

The JIT has found glaring disparity in the assets and known income of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children, and recommended filing of a reference against them with the NAB.

The six-member joint investigation team (JIT), tasked to probe the business affairs of the Sharif family, submitted its fourth and final report – comprising 256 pages and 10 volumes – to the Supreme Court on Monday.

The team head, Wajid Zia, requested the three-judge Panama judgement implementation bench to keep Volume 10 of the report confidential as it contained details about the “Mutual Legal Assistance” [with the foreign countries].

The report noted that all the respondents failed to produce the requisite information confirming “known sources of income” and hence failed to justify the assets and the means of income.

“Significant gap/disparity amongst the known and declared sources of income and the wealth accumulated by the Respondent No 1, 6, 7 and 8 have been observed,” the investigators observed in their concluding remarks in the report.

Respondent 1 refers to Premier Nawaz Sharif, 6 to his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and 7 and 8 refer to his sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz.

Referring to sections of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and the Qanun-e-Shahadat 1984, the JIT recommended proceeding against them through filing a reference with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The JIT also recommended the top court to order the interior ministry to put the names of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmed and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Chairman Javed Kayani on Exit Control List (ECL), as the statements of both these persons are of key importance in Hudaibiya Paper Mills.