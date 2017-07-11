Punjab Government will be engaging in the outsourcing of around 10000 primary, middle and high schools all across Punjab, which will then fall under the Punjab Education Department.

An estimate of Rs 16 billion, will be assigned to this cause. Around 347 schools which include 277 primary, 50 middle and 20 high schools in the Rawalpindi Division, will be outsourced.

An official associated with District Education Authority Rawalpindi has confirmed that about 4275 schools across the Punjab have already been outsourced to Punjab Education Department out of which 43 fall under the Rawalpindi District.