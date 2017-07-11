Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at a few places in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Kashmir, and at scattered places in southern Punjab, D.G. Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Light rain-drizzle is also likely at a few places along Sindh coast.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning was:- Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty-two and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.

According to synoptic situation, Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days.