The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted stay to private TV channel against the show cause notices issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) for showing Indian dramas which were banned by the authority since October 19, 2016.

However, the single bench comprising of Justice Arshad Hussain Khan directed the management of the private TV channel (Urdu-1) to submit its reply to the show cause notices issued by Pemra and further said that the proceedings shall continue as per law but no final order shall be passed on these show cause notices by Pemra.

The next date of hearing is on July 14, 2017.