KHAIRPUR - Four people, including a woman and her two children, were crushed to death near Hingorja on Monday.

According to Hingorja police, a motorcycle was crossing the national highway near Islam Cotton Factory near Hingorja when an unidentified vehicle crushed it, resulting in the instant deaths of a man, woman and two children.

The bodies were shifted to Hingorja Hospital, where doctors said that these were in a very bad shape.

Similarly two people, including a kid, were killed in road mishaps near Khairpur and Ghotki on Monday. A trailer crushed Ayaz, 8, on Baberloi bypass, when he was crossing the national highway.

Police took the body into custody and arrested driver of the trailer. Later, the body was handed over to boy’s family after the completion of legal formalities. In another accident, a car overturned due to high speed and collided with a tree on national highway near Ghotki bypass, resulting in the instant death of one Aserji Mengwar while his wife and driver were hurt in the accident.

Meanwhile, three minors were killed in separate incidents here on Monday.

According to reports, a nine-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in village Fazal Mohammed Gujrani in the limits of Tangwani police station.

Police said Ihsan Sheikh was crossing the Link Road near his house that a heavily loaded tractor crushed him to death.

Police rushed to the spot and moved the body to Civil Hospital for autopsy. Later the body was handed over to his family. No case, however, was registered till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, a minor boy drowned in a canal in Ghouspur. According to police Yasir Ogahi, 8, was playing with other children near his house that suddenly his feet slipped and he fell into a nearby canal. When children informed their elders about the incident, they rushed to the spot along with local divers who fished the body out of the canal. Police also reached the spot and moved the body to a hospital for legal formalities. Later the body was handed over to boy’s family.

In yet another incident, nine-year-old Sanaullah, resident of Gouspur, drowned in a canal. According to Ghouspur police, Sanaullah was playing near Naseer Channel that suddenly his feet slipped and he fell into the channel.

Local divers, police, and relatives of the victim rushed to the spot, but the body was not found till the filing of this news.

